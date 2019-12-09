License advocates urge tough state response against defiant county clerks  

ALBANY — Two state lawmakers are urging the state government to take over local motor vehicle offices where defiant county clerks have vowed to assist immigration authorities in finding undocumented immigrants seeking driver's licenses.
The request by Assembly Members Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston, and Marcos Crespo, D-the Bronx, comes as the state is preparing to implement the controversial Green Light legislation that lets undocumented people qualify for drivers licenses and prohibits those involved in handling the applications to furnish immigration investigators with information.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles is taking a dim view of local efforts to throw a wrench into the rollout of the license program. But the agency stopped short of saying it would seize the helm of county offices that refuse to process the applications or threaten to help federal police find undocumented pepole.
However, agency spokeswoman Lisa Koumjian issued a strongly-worded statement on the issue to CNHI.
"By statute, starting next week throughout New York State, driver licenses will be issued ... regardless of legal status in the United States," Koumjian said. "Local officials, including the county clerks who run DMV offices, cannot choose which laws they like and which they will disregard. If a clerk is unwilling to follow state law, he or she should resign their office."
In western New York, Joseph Jastrzemski and Mickey Kearns, the clerks of Niagara and Erie counties, respectively, have mapped plans to post signs in local DMV offices with telephone tip lines for the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
They are among a brigade of clerks who have said the new law, passed in Albany earlier this year, will jeopardize public safety and puts their staff in the middle of what they say are contradictory state and federal laws relating to immigration violations.
Contacted in Lockport on Monday, Jastrzemski said he's not worried about the state taking over the county DMV offices.
"They can have the whole thing," Jastrzemski said. "They can have the headaches. As it is, they take all the gravy and leave us with the difficult jobs — insurance lapses, voter fraud and now licenses for the undocumented."
Jastrzemski noted he is concerned the New York licenses to be issued to undocumented people could be used to board airplanes until next October, when the federal Real ID Act requires airline passengers to have enhanced security licenses that many U.S. residents have yet to acquire.
"We all know what happened on 9-11," he said, referring to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans, "when people used licenses to get on airplanes."
Cahill responded there is no basis for county clerks citing airline security concerns in discussing how they will deal with county government obligations.
"County clerks are not responsible for who does or who doesn't get on an airline," he said. "That's the job of TSA (Transportation Security Administration). We are safe and there are rules in place to keep us that way."
Cahill last Friday sent the request for state DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder to take over county agencies that refuse to comply with the new licensing law. He said state law allows for the state to make such a move.
"If the clerks are going to throw out legal impediments and intimidate residents of our state from exerting their legal right, that in my view is tantamount to not carrying out their job," Cahill said.
The push for licenses for undocumented immigrants has been a popular cause for progressive Democrats in the metropolitan New York City region. But a Siena College poll in June found the idea is opposed by 53% of New York voters, with the most significant opposition coming from upstate.
Twelve other states allow people in the country illegally to apply for licenses. But critics argue the New York law is extreme because it forbids local government officials to relay information from license and registration applications to law enforcement.
State Senate GOP Leader John Flanagan said the state has made the application process so easy that immigrants don't need to show a social security card.
"This unfair and uneven system encourages illegal immigrants to continue to flout federal immigration laws." Flanagan said.
Several clerks have gone to court in a bid to knock down the law. Jastrzemski said his case against the state will be heard Thursday, just four days before the state will begin taking applications from undocumented immigrants.
A ruling is also expected later this week in a similar case brought in federal court by Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola.
In Buffalo last month, after his lawsuit challenging the legality of the new law was tossed out, Kearns declared the stage has been set for a "showdown," as he plans to reject all applications from undocumented people.
The state DMV provided training to county clerks offices last week and is doing so again this week in preparation for the Dec. 16 opening day of Green Light license availability.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
