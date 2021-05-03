New York driver's licenses and permits that expired after March 1, 2020, remain in good standing through at least May 27, Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced on Monday.
An Executive Order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo granting the reprieve, due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, has been extended again, according to Jastrzemski.
Also, the county clerk relayed, U.S. Department of Homeland Security implementation of REAL ID requirements for domestic flights has been delayed until May 2023. The mandate was supposed to take effect on Oct. 1.
“This 19 month delay in REAL ID makes sense as obviously residents are focused on other issues and DMVs across the state are still working through their backlogs,” Jastrzemski said. “I do recommend that people review the options available to them as they can choose between a REAL ID, an enhanced driver’s license or a traditional passport to meet the federal mandate.”
Jastrzemski also recommended residents with an expired license or permit take steps to renew the document as soon as possible, assuming extensions are not perpetual.
In-person transactions at Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles offices remain mostly on an appointment basis. Walk-in customers are allowed one day a week at each of the three offices; in Lockport, walk-ins are accepted on Thursdays.
“I still think it’s best for people to make appointments and our appointments are booking just a couple of weeks out,” Jastrzemski said. “I would ask that if you book an appointment and then choose the walk-in service that you please remember to cancel your appointment. Be courteous and make that time you no longer need available for your neighbor.”
