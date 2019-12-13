ALBANY — A controversial state law allowing people who are in the country illegally to qualify for New York driver's licenses was kept on track Friday when a federal judge tossed out a challenge brought by Rennselaer County Clerk Frank Merola.
The law, approved this year by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will allow undocumented immigrants to acquire both driver's licenses and vehicle registrations beginning Monday.
Merola told CNHI he was disappointed by the ruling. He also said he was advised by state Department of Motor Vehicle staffers that the agency plans to dispatch investigators to all county DMV offices throughout the coming week to ensure there is a smooth implementation of the law, which is being opposed by many upstate county clerks.
The U.S. Justice Department, an arm of the Trump administration, backed Merola's challenge to the New York law, arguing restrictions stitched into the so-called Green Light law are "wide-reaching and appear aimed at frustrating the federal government’s enforcement of the immigration laws."
U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe ruled Merola lacked legal standing and rejected his argument that the state law mandated him to also allow undocumented immigrants to register to vote.
In disagreeing with Merola, Sharpe ruled that a person attempting to use a Green Light license to participate in elections "would have to affirmatively lie about his or her eligibility to vote."
Rejecting the lawsuit on technical grounds, Sharpe made it plain he was stopping short of weighing in on claims that the New York statute is unconstitutional.
The fact he was "constrained to dismiss without deciding the legal issues a play" does not amount to a conclusion that the law is legal "despite what any politician may claim," Sharpe said.
Another lawsuit attacking the law, brought in state court by Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski, remains under review, with a hearing slated for January.
As the law survived the latest judicial review, Cuomo became a target of criticism fired off by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country, who called the governor's support for the license statute "reckless."
"Revoking federal law enforcement's access to state records is an unconscionable action that will have grave consequences for our immigration system and country as a whole," Stefanik said. She also said the statute creates a "national security risk" as it will block border agents from determining a person's immigration status.
But a Cuomo ally, state Attorney General Letitia James, contended the statute will yield economic benefits to the state as it will "allow immigrants to come out of the shadows to sign up as legal drivers in our state."
"We expect all public officials to comply with the law, and, as the state's attorney general and chief law enforcement officer, I will continue to vigorously defend it." James said after two separate federal courts upheld the law in recent weeks.
In an unusual rebuke of a state initiative, 26 county clerks who oversee local DMV offices issued a statement urging Cuomo to delay the implementation of the new law, citing their concerns for the "safety and security of all New Yorkers."
The clerks, who are independently elected officials, argued the new law is riddled with "loopholes for nefarious people to obtain a New York State Standard Driver Licenses and use it to commit bank fraud, identity theft, credit card fraud, human trafficking and other criminal activities."
Those who signed the statement included Jastrzemski, as well as Otsego Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner, Essex Clerk Joseph Provoncha, Franklin Clerk Kip Cassava, Delaware Clerk Debra Goodrich and Schoharie Clerk Indy Jaycox.
The new law is aimed at encouraging tens of thousands of people who are in the country illegally to get licenses and register their cars. New York is the nation's 13th state to extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants, though critics contend the New York law does more to keep information inthe DMV data base from being shared with law enforcement.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
