Light Up Newfane set to shine on Friday
Light Up Newfane, the annual holiday kickoff celebration, will take place on Friday. The nighttime parade begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 7 on Main Street.
According to organizer Bill Koller, more than 30 groups are participating in the parade including Newfane Lions Club, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the Olcott, Wilson, Miller Hose and Wrights Corners volunteer fire companies, Jaclyn Carol’s Dance Academy, Root 78 Hair Studio & Spa, Newfane varsity cheerleaders and American Legion.
The celebration begins at 4 p.m. with the opening of three craft shows: Mistletoe Market at Newfane Community Center, Christmas Magic” at First Baptist Church and Candy Cane Lane at Newfane United Methodist Church.
Horse-drawn carriage rides along Main Street will be offered one hour before and for one after the parade, Koller said. Newfane Lions Club will be giving out hot chocolate, cider and cookies near the gazebo during the parade. Afterward, the Newfane Middle School music department will provide music and caroling.
“It’s going to be a bigger event than last year and we’re looking to build it up even more,” Koller said.
Floats and walkers are still welcome to register for the parade. Contact Koller at 716-803-4724 or email at billkoller1990@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.