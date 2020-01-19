The fate of a controversial wind turbine project proposed for the area of Somerset and Yates is still uncertain.
APEX Clean Energy announced this past April the company no longer planned to submit its application in 2019 for a 47-turbine wind farm in Somerset and Yates and shut down a community office in Barker.
On Thursday, Carmen O'Keefe, a project developer with APEX, said the company does not have an update as to whether it will submit an application in 2020. The company is currently finishing up the application for the Heritage Wind Project in Barre, which they expect to have submitted by the end of the month. O'Keefe said an official notice went out on Friday saying the Barre application would be done by the end of the month.
Pam Atwater, president of Save Ontario Shores, said the group is still organized and will continue to fight the project.
"Well, there hasn’t been any activity for quite a while now. We have remained vigilant and very much organized," Atwater said.
She vowed that "Save Ontario Shores is not going anywhere.
The towns of Somerset and Yates have continued their strong opposition to the project as well, Atwater observed.
The Somerset Town Board passed two resolutions recently renewing the town's opposition to the project.
In December, the town board passed a resolution informing the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, the state board in charge of deciding the fate of the project, that the town explicitly objects to the waiver of any local law.
Earlier this month, Daniel Engert, a vocal opponent of the project, resigned as Somerset supervisor to take a job in Florida, and Jeffrey Dewart was chosen to take over as supervisor. The town board passed a resolution at the January meeting saying the board and the Dewart administration would continue the fight against the project.
