NORTH TONAWANDA — The gaming convention Lil-Con will return this weekend for its sixth annual celebration of fandoms of all persuasions — and organizers say this time it's bigger and better than ever.
Over the course of its first five years, Lil-Con grew to include dozens of tournaments, panels and activities. This year, for the first time, the convention has become large enough to stretch into an extra day, meaning Lil-Con will offer a full array of events on both Saturday and Sunday.
"We've expanded, which has allowed us to have a lot more content," said Lil-Con founder Mark Miller.
Some of the highlights this year include appearances from voice actress Tiffany Grant, who has worked on popular anime series like "Full Metal Alchemist," "One Piece" and "Neon Genesis Evangelion."
Grant will be hosting panels on both days of the convention. The first will be on adapting anime scripts, often originally written in Japanese, for English-speaking audiences at 6 p.m. Saturday; the second will deal with voice acting generally, at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Also making an appearance is illustrator Jonathan Myers, who has done work for Marvel, Disney and Lucas Films, among others. He'll be participating in a panel discussion at 5 p.m. Saturday about fantasy illustration.
"We have guests this year which are very (well) known," Miller said. "This is kind of the first time we’ve had extremely big guests."
In addition, there will be cooking demonstrations, a paranormal investigation panel, a robotics panel, and a "Dragons of the World" reptile exhibit. Miller himself is set to perform during the convention as his musical alter ego, Emcee M.D.
There will also be a cosplay competition, a PokéBall Hunt, a drawing contest, and a panel celebrating the legacy of wrestler Dick "The Destroyer" Beyers. Also on hand will be Kenny and Dad's Computer Recycling, a father/son operation from Sardinia who work to spread awareness about the proper way to dispose of electronic waste. Lil-Con will serve as an e-waste drop-off location.
Panels, demonstrations and discussions are only part of the fun at Lil-Con, with much of the event's focus being on competition and gaming. Guests can enter any of a number of tournaments for both video and table games, including Super Smash Bros., Yu-Gi-Oh, and a Magic the Gathering tournament, which will feature the soon-to-be-released "Throne of Eldraine" set.
"We're going to have tons of video game contests, tons of board game contents," Miller said. "It's just going to be awesome."
A full list of panels, events and competitions at the convention can be found online at lilconconvention.com. Guests can use the website to purchase tickets and register for competitions.
Tickets for the convention will be available both in advance online and at the door. A ticket for both days of Lil-Con costs $10. Saturday tickets are $7 and Sunday tickets are $5. Lil-Con starts at noon Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at the American Legion Stephen Sikora Post hall, 950 Payne Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.