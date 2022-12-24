Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy. Heavy snow and blizzard conditions will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Heavy snow and blizzard conditions will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.