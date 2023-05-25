The Royalton-Hartland Community Library is extending its branches into Gasport.
Earlier this month, the library installed what is known as a “Little Free Library” next to the post office, 8391 Rochester Road.
“It’s an extension of our library serving the Royalton-Hartland Community,” Michele Smith-Link, president of the library board of trustees said. “It enables us to be here in Gasport and service the community.”
The little library is a small box that resembles a house-like structure. It is approximately 18.5-by-30 inches and currently has about 30 books inside according to Keith Bond, vice president for the library board of trustees and Gasport Lion’s Club member.
The box was created by members of the Leos, the youth group of the Lions Club in Gasport.
Levi Gillings, former Leo and current member of the Lions Club member, assisted in the creation of the little library. He said the group was inspired to complete this project based on what they saw in other places.
“We saw other communities doing it,” Gillings said. “I drive around a lot and see other little free libraries.”
The Leos originally presented it to the library about four years ago, but according to Margaret Allen, secretary for the library’s board of trustees, its installation was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a change in leadership at the library.
After it had been rediscovered late last year, Smith-Link and her husband installed the little library in a place that could be easily accessible to residents in Gasport.
“Not everyone can make it out to Middleport. I think it’s great thing that’s right here in town and within walking distance (to many residents),” Gillings said.
Residents can access the free library 24/7 and are welcomed to help themselves to any book of their choosing. All genres are welcome and books can be donated by simply placing them inside the little library, Allen said.
Smith-Link added that they hope it can be used by community members of all ages.
“Hopefully parents will bring their kids to look at the children’s books,” she said.
