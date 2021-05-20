Most but not all local municipal and school boards have returned to in-person meetings as COVID-19 safety guidelines are loosened and the campaign to vaccinate as many people as possible is ramped up.
The town boards and other citizen-staffed boards in Royalton, Hartland, Cambria, Newfane, Lockport, Wilson and Middleport, as well as the Royalton-Hartland and Barker school boards, have resumed in-person meetings, at their town / village halls or district offices, and the meetings are open to members of the public.
Boards that have not resumed in-person meetings, and continue to use alternate means of conducting open meetings, such as Lockport Community Television or Zoom conference, are the Lockport Common Council and city boards, and the Lockport and Newfane boards of education.
Lockport School Board President Karen Young indicated in a recent email that Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended his executive order declaring a disaster emergency until June 5 and the order provides guidance on virtual meetings. Meetings have been livestreamed, recorded by LCTV and are viewable at the district website, under the board of education tab. Questions must be submitted by email prior to the meetings and read to the board.
The school board has livestreamed via LCTV in two ways: with all members in one room and by Zoom teleconference with members connecting virtually from different physical locations.
Young did not respond to additional questions about the board's meeting practices.
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman also cited the extension of disaster emergency measures for the city's continued virtual meetings, and said the reason for taking advantage of the privilege stems from the inability to have people heard in council chambers.
Presently, for Common Council meetings, Roman and council president Mark Devine are at the LCTV studio while other council members connect virtually.
In council chambers, Roman said, “We cannot socially distance the council at the dais and have microphones. When we tried social distancing and putting (council members) in the audience – some of them in the audience and some on the dais – people could not hear them."
“There are places in the county that just do phone,” Roman continued. “The county legislature doesn’t even let you call in. (Cuomo) extended (his emergency declaration) to June 4, so we’re extending ours to June 4. We just want to make sure that everybody’s health and safety is paramount.”
Common Council meetings, both work sessions and business meetings, are shown live on LCTV. During public input sessions, individuals can call in their comments to be heard by the council, or email comments by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
“We want to make sure every one has access,” Roman said. “We’ve had public input all year long.”
The Governor's Executive Order 202.1, issued in March 2020, allows local governments to meet via video instead of in person, provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to the meetings and the meetings are recorded and later transcribed.
The county legislature will resume in-person meetings next month, according to Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler. Meetings were virtual from April to August 2020, then they were in-person consistently until January.
The Newfane school board has conducted all of its public meetings virtually since April 2020. When the trustees meet in a converted classroom in the Early Childhood Center, members of the public may observe and participate via Zoom.
While the board considered moving its meetings to the more spacious middle school auditorium, or allowing a certain number of people to attend their meetings in person, district Superintendent Mike Baumann said there's been no public demand for such accommodations.
“The system we had in place – board members attending in person and audience participation via Zoom – was working efficiently,” Baumann said. “Members of the public did successfully zoom in to meetings, and on several occasions we had people participate in the public session portion of the meeting via Zoom.”
Baumann also noted that the school board has not been recognizing students at its meetings and those occasions were usually the pull for larger audiences.
Most other local governing boards have returned to the traditional live-and-in-person format.
“Sooner or later, we've got to get back to normal,” Lockport town Supervisor Mark Crocker said, noting town meetings have all been in-person since June 2020. Crocker said the town has followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines all along.
In Cambria, the town's boards have been convening in-person since April. Supervisor Wright Ellis said town officials wanted to re-open meetings sooner but they had to "take a step back" late last fall due to a local spike in the Covid transmission rate.
Eyes are still on that rate today, Ellis said. “If there were a big spike, that would be it.”
Pendleton town meetings have been in-person — for board members — since August 2020, according to Town Clerk Deborah Maurer. After several months of providing public access via live audio only, observers have been allowed in the meeting room since February.
In-person meetings of the Royalton-Hartland Board of Education resumed in September 2020, upon a vote of the board to end remote meetings with the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, according to district Superintendent Hank Stopinski.
Boards in the Town of Hartland have been meeting in-person since September 2020, according to town Supervisor Ross Annable, though he noted public attendance has been sparse.
The Village of Middleport used Zoom conferencing in April 2020 and May 2020, then resumed in-person meetings in June 2020.
In some municipalities, including the village of Wilson and the towns of Royalton and Somerset, in-person board meetings have been on-and-off, depending on local Covid transmission rates, which started rising in pockets of the county around December.
Wilson village meetings were virtual from March until July 2020, then live until January, when there was a COVID-19 outbreak among village and town employees. As of April, the board's meeting are in-person again.
“We’re trying to be available to the public as much as we can,” Lawson said. “We probably could have opened earlier, but I wanted to wait until things were calm.”
The Town of Wilson never stopped in-person meetings, but an attendance limit of 25 people was put in place.
The Barker school board also never stopped in-person meetings, but moved them to the auditorium where social distancing was possible.
The Town of Newfane and Village of Barker also never ceased in-person meetings in favor of virtual forums.
