Lockport Main Street is bringing free, family-friendly fun to Canal Street today.

Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy live music and activities from 4 to 7 p.m. at and around 57 Canal St.

Yard games and kid-friendly crafts are provided. At 5 p.m., a Flight of Five locks demonstration begins and at 6 p.m. the Lockport High School Advanced Jazz Ensemble will perform.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.

 

