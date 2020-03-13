If you are from Lockport, you might know Jeff Tracy. He’s a Lockport enthusiast that exemplifies his passion for the community through his commitment to it. Whether he is sitting on a local committee or board, supporting the physical well-being of Starpoint students with his Fitness Lab, or embracing the weather by documenting his year-round running adventures, he puts Lockport first.
In recent years, Tracy began capturing the diverse aspects of our community through his camera lens and sharing it to social media. He has built a reputation of sharing the untold stories and places of Lockport, sights that you can only see if you go out and look for it.
Over the past year, Tracy has shot hundreds of images inside the Kenan Center’s Taylor Theater. The venue, a century-and-a-half-old carriage house converted into a theater, has come back to life in recent year with programming such as Jazz at the Taylor, the Kenan Concert Series and the Carriage House Players. Despite the growth in success, the intimate theater is still relatively unknown to most people outside the music and theater scene.
Tracy began taking time to document this shift in increased programming, meanwhile capturing some of Western New York's most talented musicians and actors, including The Bobby Militello Quartet, The Handsome Jack Band, David Lundy as Harry Truman in Give'Em Hell Harry and more.
After building a diverse collection of photographs including music and theater, the Kenan Center and Tracy have curated a portion of these works to share with the community.
The exhibition Views of the Taylor Stage will be on display inside the Taylor Theater Meeting Room from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday (March 14). The opening reception is free to attend, and will include a donation-based bar and a variety of prints for sale.
Following the opening reception, Jazz at the Taylor: Pat Labarbera Sextet will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, go to www.kenancenter.org.
Tracy's photos will remain on display throughout the next few months during events at Taylor Theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.