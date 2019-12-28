Several groups are joining together for a Living Shoreline project at the North Tonawanda Botanical Garen to revitalize 1 acre of shoreline along the Erie Canal.
Construction on the project is expected to begin in April and conclude at the end of August. The project will be led by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and, as part of their Living Shoreline Program, will transform the shoreline to a more natural form using sustainable practices. Native plants will be used exclusively to benefit surrounding fish and wildlife while furthering the goals of the NT Botanical Garden.
Grant funding to support this project was received through the Greenway Ecological Fund. The park will remain open for fishing, boating and enjoying the gardens throughout construction.
The City of Tonawanda and Wendel engineering will take part in the project as well.
A public meeting will be held in the first quarter of 2020 to introduce the project in more detail. For more information, visit ntbgo.weebly.com or the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s project page at bnwaterkeeper.org/projects/livingshorelines/north-tonawanda-botanical-garden/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.