Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is coordinating several events today in conjunction with a countywide effort to observe the nation’s Sept. 11 Day of Service and Remembrance.
The observance is supported by a grant from the federal Corporation for National and Community Service.
Houses of worship across Niagara County are asked to ring their church bells at 8:45, 9:03, 9:43 and 10 a.m. in remembrance of the attacks that were carried out by terrorists who hijacked commercial airliners on Sept. 11, 2001. Churches without bells are asked to use audio equipment to produce the sound of bells.
Memorial Medical Center will host socially distanced commemorative programs in Schoellkopf Park on its downtown Niagara Falls campus.
At 7:30 p.m., the park will be the site of a storytelling event featuring local community and military members who, along with government officials, will share their firsthand experiences from Sept. 11, 2001.
Afterward, a candlelight memorial service will be held for the 2,977 people whose lives were taken that day. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Craig Pridgen, senior pastor at True Bethel Baptist Church.
Area residents also are encouraged to participate in the 1,980 Step Challenge, a fundraiser for volunteer fire companies, veterans organizations and other non-profits in Niagara County. Walking 1,980 steps will honor and commemorate first responders, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice that day, for climbing the 1,980 steps to the top of the World Trade Center in their rescue efforts.
Participants can walk these steps wherever they choose between now and Sept. 16, or visit 911dayniagara.org to find locations in Niagara County that have been measured and designated for the challenge.
For information about these events, call Michael Bevill at 278-4413.
