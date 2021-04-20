In Niagara County on Tuesday, there was relief over the Derek Chauvin conviction.
“Justice was served,” Trent Hamilton of the Niagara Falls School of Entrepreneur Thought declared. “I was hopeful it would prevail and it would save us from the biggest riots.”
Hamilton has had his own struggles in life but is now leading the school which is striving to bring positive change to the 19th Street neighborhood in the Cataract City.
In Lockport, the streets went almost bare after 4:30 p.m., in anticipation of the verdict being read.
Lockport City School District trustee and community activist Renee Cheatham said she was “very happy” to hear the guilty verdict, which was read aloud just after 5 p.m.
“Justice is served. Justice is served,” Cheatham said. “Now it's time to get some justice here for Troy (Hodge). Basically the same thing happened to him. He was taken away from his family in the same way — by police brutality.”
Hodge, 39, died while in Lockport Police custody in June of 2019, outside his mother's Park Avenue residence.
The Hodge homicide hangs heavy over all of Niagara County. Hodge died after a struggle with Lockport Police, who were criticized but not found criminally culpable following an investigation by the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James. The AG's written report, released last month, showed a critical lack of coordination between Niagara County and LPD dispatchers led to a six-minute delay in the arrival of an ambulance on the scene.
In reacting to the Chauvin verdict, Josh Lopez, owner-operator of Toys from Lo and the soon-to-open Lo's Arcade on Pine Street, also had Troy Hodge on his mind.
“We as a community have to stick together,” Lopez said. "Now (that) there is justice for George Floyd, I hope there is justice for Troy Hodge."
Lopez, who has had his own struggles, called for better law enforcement training.
“You have to go to college for nine years to be a doctor. You should have more than eight weeks training to hold a gun and someone’s life in your hands,” he said.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said justice was served in the Chauvin case.
“I think the justice system worked,” he said. “He was arrested, tried by a jury and found guilty. And the jury had the facts in this case.”
Back in Niagara Falls, Hamilton expressed some empathy for Chauvin.
“I realize being a police officer is a tough job,” he said, “but you took the oath to protect and serve and you abandoned that. You deserve to be held accountable.”
Meanwhile Ezra Scott, who works in the Niagara Orleans Level Up program and is coordinator of the WNY Peacemakers, sees progress and positive change coming from protests over the past year. As the verdict was read, Scott was at a Niagara University ceremony praying for everyone involved.
“It was a big surprise as far as the history of trials and how they have been playing out,” Scott said. “Thank you to our local police because we don’t have to deal with things like that here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.