Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) has announced $8.77 million in federal grant funding awarded to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Niagara Falls International Airport. The funding is provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Infrastructure Grant program.
“Modern airport infrastructure is critical to ensure that all visitors are safe, whether they are passengers themselves or providing transportation for passengers,” Higgins said. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides once-in-a-generation funding for long-awaited improvements, so our airports are safe, modern, and sustainable.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $15 billion for airport-related projects. The funding can be used toward improvements runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects. The FAA is encouraging airports to prioritize projects that increase safety, equity, and sustainability.
Buffalo Niagara International Airport will receive $7.27 million and Niagara Falls International Airport will receive $1.49 million. Both airports will work with the FAA Office of Airports’ regional office to identify and implement eligible projects.
This year, both airports also received $22,264,763 in American Rescue Plan funding, which provided critical economic relief as Western New York continues to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will allow the airports to make long-term improvements that will improve safety and efficiency for passengers and visitors now and in the future.
