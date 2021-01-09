The DEC is encouraging New York’s new and experienced anglers to get outside and safely enjoy ice fishing during the winter months.
“From small local ponds to large lakes and reservoirs, New York has a tremendous array of ice fishing opportunities for anglers to experience close to home,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Many fish species are active throughout the winter months and the fishing can be just as good as during the open water season. As always, before venturing onto the ice, DEC asks all anglers to make sure the ice is thick enough to fish safely.”
Four inches of solid clear ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. Ice thickness can vary on waterbodies and even within the same waterbody. Anglers should be particularly cautious of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice from forming. Testing the ice can easily be done with an auger or spud bar at various spots. Fishing with a family member or a friend is also encouraged for safety. Local bait and tackle shops are a great resource for finding out where there is safe ice and what anglers are catching.
As part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's NY Open for Fishing and Hunting initiative, the weekend of Feb. 13-14 is a designated free fishing weekend. The requirement for a fishing license is waived during this period.
Beginning ice anglers are encouraged to download the Ice Fishing Chapter (PDF, 3.7MB) of DEC’s I FISH NY Beginners Guide to Freshwater Fishing for information on how to get started ice fishing. Additional information, including a list of waters open to ice fishing, can be found on the DEC ice fishing web page and the Public Lakes and Ponds maps.
DEC reminds anglers to make sure that they have a valid fishing license before heading out on the ice. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.
