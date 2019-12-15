Local attorney cited for support to blind 

Nominated for Family Learner of the Year by the Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Niagara Falls Attorney Michael Gold is turning what began as a devastating situation into an opportunity to give back to the visually impaired community.
Gold, in his 47th year as an attorney focused in Elder Law, said learning braille online through the Hadley Institute has made him come to appreciate the difficulties the blind face on a day to day basis as well as his senior clients who face similar vision complications.
Seven years ago, disaster struck his family when his daughter Marissa was suddenly left blind due to an unexpected illness and complications from an pancreas transplant after a lifelong bout with Type 1 diabetes. Gold and his wife took turns spending time with her at the Helen Keller National Center where she was, as Gold puts it, “relearning life all over again.”
“She had to learn how to pick out an outfit with no sight, how to cook, how to clean clothes and how to get from one place to another,” Gold explained.
Marissa eventually returned to her job as a school counselor in New Jersey and is adjusting to a different way of life everyday with the help of screen readers and newer technology. Seeing his daughter's brave spirit moved him to take steps to support her and he decided to learn braille.
In two years, Gold has completed an online course in uncontracted braille and is near completion in contracted braille, a shorthand version of conventional braille and much more intense.
Gold explained that “Braille consists of six dots and various combinations of those six dots.” With as many words as there are in the English language, he noted, “it can be very overwhelming at first.” He has had to memorize hundreds of different sequences.
Hadley representatives, seeing Gold’s determination and dedication to learning, flew him and his wife out to Chicago in September for an awards dinner where he was selected as Family Learner of the Year out of 400 people across the United States. Not only that, he was asked to join the Hadley Philanthropy Advisory Council due to his legal background. Gold’s collaboration efforts will include assisting with fundraising.
Marissa losing her sight was “a horrible time in our lives,” Gold said of himself, his wife Carol and Marissa's sister Leslie, adding, "It was her bravery that made it possible for us to carry on."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.