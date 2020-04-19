Local author reflects on path to writing book on Oklahoma City bomber

Brandon Stickney recalls waking up one morning with Dan Kane, his boss at the Union Sun & Journal, screaming into the phone.
"You got to get out to (Cambria Boulevard)! They arrested the guy in the Oklahoma City Bombing!" he told Stickney.
Two days after the tragedy, the far-away disaster of the Midwestern state came home with a vengeance. Timothy McVeigh had been named the primary suspect for the orchestrated domestic terrorist act, and he was born in Lockport, raised in Pendelton.
Stickney said he thinks he played football with McVeigh a couple times.
How did this happen? How did a smart kid from a sleepy town in Niagara County go on to be the killer of 168 people, 19 of them children? That question was what Stickney felt he was forced to answer.
"We went out there and everybody was already there," Stickney said. "The news, every paper you can imagine, Associated Press, they were already there and I thought this would never be my story. It would never be something I would be able to conquer."
But, somehow, it was. Stickney said nobody could put the pieces together, but there was some evidence left over from McVeigh's life before the bombing.
The out-of-town media were storming every door, including the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, for information, when an anonymous caller told the US&J to look up a letter from McVeigh from three years before which predicted he would cause violence against the government.
"That's how the story involved me and got started," Stickney said. "We were covering it every day because it was so big and we were just a tiny paper and it was the biggest story to come to Niagara County."
During the trial, Stickney tried to interview McVeigh but was stonewalled by his lawyers, so he asked another reporter who was interviewing McVeigh to ask him Stickney's questions.
"It was kind of unethical," he said. "That's why this is the unauthorized biography."
Stickney went on to talk to anyone and everyone about this guy. He wrote "a couple newspaper stories" saying he was writing a book and made a lot of phone calls and got a lot of rejection.
"Then I found a couple people who would talk to me and said, 'Yeah, I knew him.' and that helped a lot," he said. "This was before the internet. I knocked on doors ... I got all the information I could."
This information included a tip from Dan Kane, Stickney's editor at the US&J, whose family took trips every summer and brought McVeigh's sister with them because of a friendship between her and Kane's daughter. All told, it took a month to write the book.
"I got a deal with a book publisher named Prometheus and they gave me a date of when they needed a manuscript," Stickney said and laughed. "So, I asked the publisher of the Union-Sun and Dan, of course, if I could have a month off because I thought I could do it in a month. I had a calendar. Fifteen pages this day, twenty this day. I had the whole thing. They said, 'Yeah, you can take the month off, but we're not going to pay you.' "
The entire manuscript was written on an old word processor and put on discs.
"All-American Monster" can still be bought at Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.