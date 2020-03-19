Several local banks have announced procedural changes in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting today, BankOnBuffalo will reduce all branch lobby hours to 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Saturday, or by appointment as needed.
Drive-up services will remain open for regular drive-up hours where these services are available at BankOnBuffalo branch offices.
BankOnBuffalo also says it is structuring staff into two teams and limiting face-to-face meetings and communications to reduce contact and potential COVID-19 exposure.
KeyBank has also announced that it will serve clients by drive-thru or in its lobbies by appointment only.
KeyBank also said that for those clients who are unfortunately experiencing a hardship, there are specific programs and resources for them. Clients may be eligible for a forbearance or extension, waived fees (late or overdraft) or waived penalties for early CD withdrawal. Also, KeyBank’s Borrower Assistance program is available for clients with certain loans with KeyBank. More information about these programs are available at Key.com/coronavirus.
For clients who need basic services, such as withdrawals, deposits, payments, and other transactions, all KeyBank drive-thrus will remain open.
Northwest Bank says its lobbies will be open by appointment only to limit the number of people in a branch at any one time.
Customers, who need access to a safe deposit box or have specific needs that can only be addressed in person, will be asked to contact their preferred branch or banker and schedule an appointment.
Drive-thru services will be available during normal business hours. Those branches without drive-thrus will remain open with lobby access by appointment only.
