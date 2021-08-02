Local benefits to assist stage IV cancer victim

Jessica Meacham said it was just in her nature to try to help people. She’s a social worker, but also works at a horse barn in Newfane. That’s where she met Heather Williams McCoy, a 38-year old equestrian and mother of a 3-year old and owner of a beautiful horse named Trixie.
McCoy had breast cancer and went through a mastectomy, but the cancer had spread to her lungs and liver, leaving her with Stage IV cancer. Her treatment options are limited, Meacham said.
“And the first thing she was concerned about was her horse,” Meacham said. “I told her, don’t be concerned, we’ll take care of her.”
Meacham has organized two separate benefits for McCoy. The first is at Marvin’s Widewaters from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 – right by the canal, she said – where families and individuals can come to participate in a giant basket auction, as well as a 50/50, a bake show, a car show and a craft show of about 20 different vendors.
Admission is free and basket donations and crafters are always welcome. To donate a basket or set up a table contact jmwestdesigns@yahoo.com and for monetary donations venmo: @jmwestdesigns.
The second fundraiser features is a ticketed event with a live concert from J.B. Aaron, a national recording artist and country singer, at 5 p.m. on Sept, 24 at the Olcott Fire Hall with a buffet dinner, music starting at 7:30 p.m. and another craft show, 50/50 and basket raffle with activities running to 10 p.m. that night.
Meacham said she’s been informed that McCoy’s medical bills were spiraling out-of-control and insurance was not paying for all of it.
“I would like to give her a check of $5,000,” Meacham said. “From both the fundraisers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.