Blood Drive Watch
The American Red Cross of Western New York has slated several blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment with any of these sites:
• TODAY — 1-6 p.m., at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport
• FRIDAY — 1-6 p.m., Fashion Outlets Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Rd., Niagara Falls
• JULY 6 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• JULY 7 — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport
ConnectLife also has drives slated in the next two weeks. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/ to book an appointment here:
• TODAY — 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St., Niagara Falls
• TODAY — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Body Mechanix, 5848 Snyder Dr., Lockport
• THURSDAY — 1-6 p.m., Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport
• JULY 6 — 2-5:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4600 Witmer Industrial Estates, Niagara Falls
• JULY 7 — 1-6 p.m., Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport
