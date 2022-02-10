Reactions to the state’s lifting of the mask mandate at local shops was varied Wednesday. Earlier in the year, Niagara County officials said they would not be enforcing the controversial mandate dictated by Gov. Kathy Hochul calling for face masks for customers and workers at indoor businesses to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Wednesday, Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh issued a statement, “With Governor Hochul’s announcement today that the mask mandate for indoor businesses is now lifted, there is no public mask mandate in Niagara County as of tomorrow, including all county buildings, except for those under control of the court system.”
While Franklin Rezarch of B&D Bagels in the Lockview Plaza on Main Street expressed his frustration that kids wouldn’t be allowed to take their masks off at schools, he also considers himself “very liberal” in regard to wearing masks and believes people should stay safe.
That doesn’t mean he’s going to force anyone to wear one, though.
“Personal responsibility,” he said. “If you are worried, you should wear masks. I support (that). … If you’re in a Walmart with a lot of people, put the mask on!”
Rezarch praised Niagara County for educating the public. He said the Department of Health came to his bagel shop and talked to everyone there and people masked up.
“I’ve been riding with the way Niagara County has been dealing with it,” he said. “Education, that’s the way I’ve been doing things here. I’m not going to sugar coat anything. There are sick people out there and you have to be careful. If you’re worried, mask up. Double-mask, vaccinate. Do what you got to do.”
At Frames by Ames, Bill Sipple wears a mask but does not tell his customers to do the same. He isn’t a tyrant, he said, but he wants people to be comfortable.
“I believe it’s up to the person,” he said.
Jessica Dittly, the owner of Terroir General Store in the Bewley Building, said it is a fine line to walk for small businesses. She said she would be asking customers to wear a mask and her staff would also be wearing masks, but she also wants to be accessible as a business.
“Going forward, we’re not going to force people, but we want to ask people to consider the general health. We (her and one of her employees) both ended up with Covid exposures in January and our whole store closed down,” Dittly said. “We were only open for 10 days out of January. … We can’t really afford to do that, personally or business-wise. We’re not going require it, but ask people to be considerate to the family structures that we have and go from there.”
In other shops the use of a mask isn’t even a question, it is an automatic.
“We’ve been wearing masks,” George Fritz of Mills Jewelers said. “Our customers have been coming in wearing masks. After two years now, everyone knows and they’re used to it. We don’t (have a sign) because everyone knows by now. You don’t need a sign to know you’re supposed to wear a mask.”
Fritz explained in the early days of the pandemic, there were plexiglass around each display, and there still is hand sanitizer to reduce the spread of any disease, as well as curbside pickup adaptations to the business model.
“We went with the flow,” he said. “We’re continuing to go with the flow. We’ll continue to wear masks, but we’re not requiring it for customers coming in.”
