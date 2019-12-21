Projects in Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda will all receive funding to advance community projects under the most recent round of awards from the governor's Regional Council initiative.
The City of Lockport will receive $1.5 million to make green infrastructure improvement on several street's in the city's downtown area, which will complete their Downtown Revitalization Initiative, according to an announcement made Thursday in Albany.
In Niagara Falls, $2.7 million was awarded to Cascades Greenback Mill, which will be used to complete a series of capital projects and make adjustments to save energy and reduce their carbon emissions.
The City of North Tonawanda a smaller award of $372,125, which will be used to extend the Erie Canal bike path to connect Mayor's Park and the North Tonawanda Botanical Gardens.
The funds will be disseminated through the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council. WNYREDC, one of several such regional councils that work to promote economic development, was established in 2011 as a community-focused alternative to the state's prior "top-down" approach, according to a press release announcing the awards.
"On behalf of the WNYREDC, I am proud to be taking home $67.3 million for Western New York to advance our locally-developed economic development strategies," said WNYREDC co-chair and Buffalo State College President Katherine Conway-Turner. "Gov. Cuomo’s bottom-up approach to investing state resources is working – you can see and feel it across our communities."
Since its inception, WNYREDC, which represents Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties, has received a total of $620.5 million through nine rounds of funding to complete 890 projects throughout Western New York. The council received a total of $67.3 million for 109 projects.
Projects in Erie, Allegheny, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties also received funding for various projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.