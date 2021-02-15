Town of Cambria Highway Superintendent Jon MacSwan took a look at Monday night’s snowfall predictions and said he wasn’t worried.
“Doesn’t faze me,” he said. “We’ve had 19-20 inches, this is less than a foot.”
Around the county, officials sounded off on the winter storm warnings, but no one sounded particularly troubled by the forecasted storm.
“We’ve got a guy working overnight to monitor (the snow),” said Hartland Supervisor Ross Annable. “He let’s the superintendent know if it’s an issue.”
“It really depends on how fast it comes. If it dumps a foot in an hour, that’s a different situation,” Annable continued. “Six to eight inches, that’s manageable if it comes in at a reasonable rate.”
Jon Miller, highway superintendent of the Town of Newfane, said that the snow had been falling all day, and had accumulated about three or four inches by Lake Ontario, but only one inch inland. He said 800 tons of salt had been delivered, and he was able to put some on the roads before the continuous snowfall was finished coating the road itself.
“We got a layer of salt between the road and the snow,” he said. “It makes it so the snow cleans off better.”
In the Town of Royalton, Highway Superintendent Jim Sparks said he was ready for what the storm had to come with but cautioned people on the roads, especially around Bunker Hill Road where a new stop sign has been put up.
“We have a full crew, loaded and ready,” he said.
Back in Cambria, MacSwan said the hills would be salted and his crews would be out and cleaning off the mess of the night snowfall – early at 3 a.m.
“We’ve been lucky, we haven’t had a good one for a couple years,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.