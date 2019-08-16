Local Democrats remember Roger Sherrie

In 2013, Lockport City Democrats fielded one candidate for the Common Council, despite having only one of their own serving as an alderman.
Over the next three local election cycles, including this year’s, the party recruited challengers to all but a handful of Republican-held seats in city government.
Local party committee members credit this turnaround in engagement and campaigns largely to one figure: Roger Sherrie, a one-time mayoral candidate and committee chair.
But now city Democrats will have to push on, amid a potentially decisive year in city politics, without the man whom many considered a mentor and guide.
Sherrie died at his home on Monday after battling cancer. He was 67.
“It’s amazing how much the party has changed, not just in organization and size, but in mentality,” said Zachary Parker, chair of the city Democratic committee.
“He guided us back,” said former 2nd Ward Alderwoman Anita Mullane, who is now running for the county Legislature.
Sherrie, a longtime Lockport resident, became heavily involved in city politics in 2014, after a three and a half decade career in public service.
Upon graduating from Wilson Central High School in 1969, Sherrie attended Adrian College in Michigan, where he majored in political science. He became an investigator for the Niagara County Department Social Services in 1980 — a position that made him a member of the Civil Services Employees Association. Five years later, he took a job as a senior child support specialist for the state Office of Child Support Enforcement.
In 1987, Sherrie returned to CSEA as a political action coordinator and regional director.
CSEA spokesman Mark Kotzin recalled Sherrie as a “longtime and tireless advocate on behalf of CSEA members.”
“(Sherrie) didn’t know the meaning of the word quit,” Kotzin said. “Even when he retired from our union, he remained active in politics and fighting for the causes he believed in.”
Shortly after his exit from CSEA Sherrie launched a campaign against former Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey, who landed the post upon the resignation of Michael Tucker in February 2014.
Sherrie’s 2015 bid for mayor came up short. McCaffrey beat him with about 57 percent of the vote. But rather than retreat from city politics, Sherrie instead found a new way to leave his mark on the local scene.
He became the city chair in 2016, and also served as a committeeman for the Democratic Rural Committee and for Assembly District 144.
Though Sherrie headed the Lockport City Democratic Committee for only one term, party members recall his tenure as transformative.
Parker and Mullane said Sherrie drew new members into the party, scheduled more frequent meetings, established working protocols and better organized the committee.
“Roger had a great ability to bring people together, to create a team environment,” said Jamie Roxham, who ran for Niagara County Clerk in 2015. “He was a man of decency, integrity and sincerity.”
Parker said Sherrie not only sought interested and qualified candidates, but also those who reflected what he felt were the party’s values. “He wanted his candidates to be enthusiastic about the jobs they had to do, and he wanted someone he could stand behind,” Parker said.
Of course, not everyone agreed with the causes Sherrie believed in. One of Sherrie’s top goals in recent years, returning ambulance service to the Lockport Fire Department, was highly contentious, as Republican city officials claimed it would increase city spending by over $1 million and necessitate huge tax increases. Proponents of LFD ambulance service, including some firefighters, claimed the ambulance revenues could cover most of the spending hike. Disagreement over the city’s ambulance service led the party to publicly split with 5th Ward Alderman Rick Abbott in 2017. Abbott, then a Democrat, won reelection that year on the GOP party line and later registered as a Republican.
“He did what he thought was the right thing to do,” Parker said of Sherrie.
The fight over ambulance service may not have helped the party at the ballot-box.
In 2017, Mullane lost her seat to the council, and two Democratic challengers failed to unseat their Republican-backed opponents — Abbott and 4th Ward Alderman David Wohleben, who is now running for mayor. After the election, Sherrie passed the baton to Parker, who said he had not considered the post until Sherrie asked him.
Yet after Sherrie left the chair post, the party notched one of its biggest wins in years. Last November, Democrat Michelle Roman beat Legislator Wm. Keith McNall to finish out the remaining year of McCaffrey’s term. She is the first Democratic mayor since 2003. But Parker said he is carrying on what he learned from Sherrie.
He will put those lessons to use this fall, as the party seeks to keep Roman in the mayor’s office and put more Democrats on the council. “For as long as I’m in politics, I’ll ask myself, ‘What would Roger Sherrie do?’ ” Parker said.
