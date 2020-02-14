Local Dems back McMurray in NY-27 race

Democrats from across Western New York made it official this week, endorsing former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray as their candidate of choice in the upcoming special election in New York's 27th Congressional District.
On Thursday, McMurray received unanimous support from all eight WNY county chairs to be the nominee in the Special Election on April 28.
“Niagara County was one of the first counties to get on board with Nate for this special election. He performed very well here in the 2018 election as a new name and we are looking forward to getting his message out," said Jay Zona, chairman of the Niagara County Democrats.
McMurray will face endorsed Republican state Sen. Chris Jacobs in the special election which is being held to fill out the remainder of the term left by the departure of former U.S. Chris Collins, R-Clarence.
Michael Plitt, chair of the Genesee County Democrats, said McMurray was the choice of party leaders from the start.
“His platform shows that he knows exactly what our district needs," he said. "He’s going to protect social security. He’s going to improve healthcare. After years of not having someone who represented our interests, Nate is someone who finally can.”
McMurray lost a tight race to Collins in the 2018 general election. He called the upcoming special election "critical" to future of the district.
“I am putting my full heart into this race," McMurray said. "We all know this election is critical because we aren’t just sending a message to New York, we are sending a message to the entire country to say that we don’t want ‘politics as usual.' We don’t need another ‘Rich Chris’ using this position to make deals for themselves and their companies. We need representation and a message that includes everyone. We need to give the people of NY-27 a voice."
