As the 2022-2023 academic year gets underway next week, local district superintendents are highlighting what’s new and different in their schools.
After two years in a pandemic and most districts employing hybrid learning practices, social distancing and masking to stop the spread of COVID-19, the newest thing is that it’s all “back to normal.”
“We’re back in school and without restrictions,” Jacob Reimer, superintendent of Barker Central School District, said. “Things being back to normal is what we’re looking forward to.”
“Athletics are about to rock,” he added.
In Newfane, Superintendent Mike Baumann said, the district is eager to put its new stadium in use and the elementary school is introducing a technology literacy program.
“This will teach younger kids how to use social media and get savvy with technology,” Baumann said.
New school resource officers are reporting for work in the Starpoint and Royalton-Hartland districts.
“We’ve got a second school resource officer, so, we will have two now to roam around our campus,” Starpoint superintendent Sean Croft said.
An SRO is being employed for the first time in the Roy-Hart district. A contract with Middleport Police Department should be finalized by the school board next week, interim superintendent Jill Heck said.
In the Lockport district, interim superintendent Mike Bonnewell said 2022-2023 will be “the most traditional school year we’ve had since Covid struck.” One new program stemming from the district’s pandemic experience will be the availability of online tutoring for students in grade 7 through 12, he said.
