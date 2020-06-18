Two of Niagara County's Department of Motor Vehicles offices will open for in-person transactions starting on Monday.
Transactions are being handled by appointment only at the North Tonawanda and Lockport DMV offices. Residents can begin scheduling their appointments starting at 9 a.m. Friday.
“We know there is a lot of pent up demand for DMV services so we are anxious to not only reopen, but do so in a way that ensures the safety of our customers and our staff,” said Jastrzemski. “We believe this plan will accomplish that.”
Jastrzemski said, starting Friday, appointments can be made online at www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/Motor-Vehicles-Department. For those without internet access, appointments may be made by calling 439-7350 for the Lockport DMV or 743-4599 for the North Tonawanda DMV.
The Niagara Falls DMV location will be utilized as a class D and class M permit testing site only and the only DMV location doing class D and class M permitting. No other transactions are being conducted at the Niagara Falls location. All appointments for class D and class M permits must be made online.
All other transaction types, including CDL permit tests, will be conducted at both the Lockport and North Tonawanda DMV locations. CDL permit tests must be scheduled online.
DMV officers will operate under the following guidelines:
• All customers entering a Niagara County DMV must wear a face covering;
• Only customers with an appointment are permitted to enter;
• Customers with an appointment should not arrive earlier than 10 minutes before their appointed time;
• Once inside, customers should proceed to the “socially distanced” markings on the floor and
• Customers must bring their own pen.
“We very much appreciate the public’s patience through all of this and are doing are best to meet their needs in a responsible manner,” said Jastrzemski. “And I want to remind people and emphasize that we will continue to have drop boxes at all three locations for those who would prefer to process transactions that way. It has worked really well through the pandemic and is quick and efficient. Instructions for using the drop boxes can be found on our website.”
