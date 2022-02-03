Preliminary employment data recently released by the state Department of Labor shows continued job growth in Niagara County with unemployment declining to 3.5% from the November rate of 4.3%. While the decrease is partly attributable to decreased labor force participation by about 500 people, the number of employed increased by about 300.
There was also a decrease of about 800 in the number of unemployed people in Niagara County in December.
Reduction in unemployment rates show the local economy on this side of the border has continued to improve, both month-over-month and year-over-year, but there are signs of trouble for the Niagara Region in Canada. December unemployment there is double that in Niagara County, sitting at 7%.
While the omicron variant has had an even more significant impact on health care in Ontario, the virus is not seen as a heavy contributor to that country’s recently released unemployment numbers.
In fact, the increased unemployment just across the border started before the new variant had really taken hold.
The severity of the situation in Canada has not only started to create concerns about its impact on the economy in Canada's Niagara Region, it caused the U.S. government to recently issue a new travel advisory for Americans wishing to enter Canada.
The advisory, together with the travel barriers that both countries have enacted since the start of the pandemic, has influenced personal as well as economic decisions on both sides of the border.
There is some indication that border restrictions have provided some benefits to the local economy on the U.S. side.
Morgan Genovese, the owner of the recently opened Gold Bar in Niagara Falls, said that she saw some evidence, while tending bar at another local establishment last summer, that Western New Yorkers were giving downtown establishments a try in the Cataract City.
In addition, Niagara County sales tax receipts rebounded in 2021. Based on figures from County Treasurer Kyle Andrews, it is anticipated that once the 2021 book is closed out, sales tax revenue will outpace not only the Covid-struck year 2020, but also pre-virus 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.