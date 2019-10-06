Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.