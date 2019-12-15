Often it's the community agencies and nonprofits that hold toy drives for the holidays. Such groups have the reach and the staff to get out and make a difference.
But this Christmas, in both Lockport and Niagara Falls, two small groups of everyday people are holding toy drives for children in need, and their communities are responding with enthusiasm.
In Niagara Falls, Shaniya Smith, 8, is at the helm of a toy collection with an unusual "pay it forward" component created with the help of her small family circle.
In Lockport, Evan Nicholson, 27, of Gasport, and two friends recently started an inaugural toy collection that has already expanded throughout Western New York from Cheektowaga to Batavia.
Nicholson is working with Tanya Gow of Lockport and Kim Viola of Cheektowaga, to gather toys that will ultimately go to children at Oishei's Children's Hospital in Buffalo for Christmas.
Both efforts have expanded already beyond the organizers' expectations.
Shaniya, a third-grader at Niagara Street School, started her toy giveaway two years ago as part of a lipgloss business she started with her mom, Shanna Smith, called Suga Lips by Shaniya-K.
This year, the pair, joined by close family members including Shaniya's grandmothers, Adelle Dix and Rachel Watson, her father Rashid Dix, her brother Darryl Smith, 11, and her aunt Sharae Smith, are collecting toys at the Time to Dance Studio at 2419 Hyde Park Blvd., for a party open to the public being held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Kids will get a toy, a book, gloves and a hat, and there will be food and hot chocolate donated by local businesses including DiCamillo Bakery, Marino's Pizza, Mr. Ventry's Pizza and Goodfellas Pizza, with doughnuts and hot chocolate donated by Tim Hortons and Dunkin Donuts.
Monetary donations and other donations have come from throughout the community, including Capitol Cleaners, said Shanna Smith, who works in the human resources department at City Hall in Niagara Falls.
Shaniya and her family have also have given away 62 gift certificates valued at $5 to $25 to random people in the community, many of them strangers.
About 20 times in recent days, while out in restaurants or shopping with her mom, Shaniya picks out someone, walks up to them and hands a gift certificate to them.
Her mom says that typically, the little girl says to whoever she is handing a gift certificate to, “Hi my name is Shaniya, I have my own lip gloss business and I choose you to receive this gift certificate. I hope you will pass it along to someone new." Shanna explained that they encourage people to pass along either the gift certificate or something of similar value to any other person they'd like to select.
"Shania loves it," her mom explained. "She’s a people person."
Both drives have gained momentum thanks to social media.
Donations started coming in to Shaniya's gift certificate giveaway and toy drive after Shanna posted details on the Suga Lips by Shaniya-K Facebook page. This year, the response was even bigger than the same toy drive they held two years ago.
"We didn’t expect for it to get this big, so we’re definitely going to do it again next year," Shanna said.
Also receiving surprising community support thanks to media, is the toy collection started in Lockport by Nicholson and his two friends.
The trio, each of whom is a distributor for the Rodan + Fields skin care, decided to hold a toy drive with toy drop-offs at locations in Lockport and North Tonawanda, but after some postings on social media, the toy drive grew far beyond their expectations. There are now 17 drop off locations for the toy drive, which ends Dec. 18. The drop offs are listed on the Facebook page called "Rodan + Fields First Annual Toy Drive."
"We were overwhelmed by everyone who wanted to be part of this," said Nicholson, who added that holding a toy drive gives him "a great feeling."
"It’s not the best time for everyone, but if we can make the holiday season a little brighter, it's a really good feeling to be able to do that," Nicholson said.
