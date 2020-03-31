In a press release, Stanton Optical, an eye health provider with a location in Buffalo, announced it will be moving all its eye care to "telemedicine." This means the patient receives a customized eye treatment by a virtual video screen, on the other side of which is a trained ophthalmologist; studying the data and prescribing a treatment.
Not all doctors are going this route. Other doctors and optical services in the area have cut down on hours, canceled appointments and dedicated themselves solely to emergency situations, preferably with a phone call before hand.
"We're doing everything we can to try to alleviate the stress of coming to the doctor's," said Dr. Charles Fetterman of Lockport and noted many of his patients are in the most vulnerable population.
Fetterman has enacted a procedure where patients can wait in their cars before coming inside to avoid waiting-room infections. However, all regular, non-emergency appointments have been cancelled.
"It's a balancing, or a juggling act between the safety of the patient's overall health from the coronavirus," Fetterman said. "Versus the safety of their eye health given these certain conditions and emergencies they have. ... We're trying to follow the recommendations of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, which has told us, 'No non-emergency patients.' We can't do elective surgeries anymore, so all my surgeries have been canceled. We're trying to follow the governing boards to get a little bit of guidance as what direction to go, and then, after that, it's almost got to be on a patient to patient basis."
Fetterman has worked in the community for about 30 years now, but said during this time of crisis, he is only working 9 a.m. to noon, Monday and Friday. His partner, Dr. Andrea Buccilli will be seeing patients, 9 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, a staff member will be coming in to take phone calls for three or four hours, Fetterman said.
"I normally work every day of the week and see 60-plus patients a day," he said. "This week we worked only Monday and Friday and I don't think I saw more than 10 patients each day. We're talking 90% reduction in our day-to-day activity and mostly I'm seeing corneal foreign bodies, abrasions, vision loss; and the only patients I'm doing is my glaucoma patients ... we can't let that go (for) four or five months without at least making sure that they're stable."
Fetterman noted many of his employees have been told not to come into work unless they're comfortable, and those who did choose to stay have been volunteering their time to help their patients.
"They should be commended, for sure, because they're doing this," Fetterman said of his staff. "When this is all done, we'll try to find some way to make them whole."
Between Stanton Optical and Dr. Charles Fetterman, there are a variety of examples of those offering care.
In the Lockport offices of Legaretta Eye Center, however, the doors still are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday. All scheduled appointments will be honored, but its understood if the patient wants to cancel, they can.
