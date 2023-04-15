Paul Lamont describes himself as “a local guy.” He’s a Lockport native that has lived here all his life and has planted himself as a historian of Lockport’s past through the eyes of a filmmaker.
Lamont started “behind a camera” at Lockport Community Television (LCTV) and went on to acquire a degree in communications from Niagara County Community College, where he worked in the television department.
Later Lamont would work at Buffalo PBS for 10 years as senior producer and in 2011 founded his own independent company called Toward Castle Films.
Though he doesn’t see himself as an award-winning filmmaker, Lamont has received several national and international awards. Now he’s been entrusted by the Locks Heritage District Corporation to produce a documentary about the Erie Canal's Flight of Five Locks called “America’s Stairway.”
“What stood out to our committee was that Paul Lamont and his team had indeed produced a number of high-profile documentaries about challenging subjects and that the quality of their productions met or exceeded the quality of the work of firms from other parts of the country,” Tom Alfonso, project manager for the documentary, said.
Lamont’s first documentary was one he both wrote and directed called “In/Word/Out” and was about slam poetry. It was broadcasted by WNED and PBS in Buffalo. In his second documentary “Fading in the Mist” Lamont explored local history, delving into lore on Frederick Law Olmstead and the Free Niagara Movement, that established the first state park in the United States.
“It was then that I realized the wealth of history and the tremendous storytelling possibilities we have in Western New York,” Lamont said in an email thread, Thursday. “So I began to lean toward historical documentaries and, when possible, stories from this region.”
With local history becoming his wheelhouse, Lamont encourages new filmmakers to, “choose stories you’re passionate about, but stay objective. Find the conflict, tension and resolution in your story. If something in your film doesn’t advance the narrative, don’t be afraid to cut it even if it’s your favorite scene. Respect your audience. Be able to accept honest criticism and suggestions of others. And finally, be prepared for frustration, but keep in mind that the rewards of your efforts outweigh the frustration.”
Lamont went on to say that documentaries in particular open a lush world of history with several interconnections that will enrich the film. He said that “America’s Stairways” he’s beginning a new journey which he believes will surprise people in just how much the Flight of Five became an icon in the 1800s.
But perhaps the most important part about filmmaking is cooperation.
“The thing about filmmaking, be it documentary or narrative, is that it’s one of the most collaborative artistic undertakings you can be involved in,” Lamont said. “It takes the talents of countless people bringing unique perspectives and challenging ideas to the table in order to make a film.”
