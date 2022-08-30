Ed Tase, a volunteer firefighter from the age of 14, was elected to a two-year term as president of the Firefighters Association of New York (FASNY) at this year’s 150th annual convention in Tarrytown.
Tase had been an active firefighter for Frontier Volunteer Fire Co., as well as South Lockport Fire Co., before working on the more administrative side of the calling and has a plan to build back the state’s weakened volunteer firefighters numbers to 10,000 more statewide.
And it is a calling.
“It’s a brotherhood,” Tase said Monday morning before driving to the State Fair to promote and recruit firefighters.
“It’s family,” he added. “It’s in your blood.”
Tase wanted to thank his family for supporting him over the years as a firefighter. He noted they gave up a lot in order to allow him to do what he needed to do.
“Our vacation every year was to go to the FASNY convention,” he said. “They knocked on doors and talked to people about supporting volunteer firefighting.”
The situation for FASNY is that less young, potential firefighters are joining the ranks, Tase said. He noted in this economy, where ordinarily individuals would have the time to dedicate to this profession are overworked already working two or three jobs. He felt that the state could do something to help them out.
“Right now it’s like a $200 tax credit to write off being a volunteer firefighters,” he said. “That should be better.”
Tase said that the town’s typically give their local volunteer companies $300,000 a year, but that doesn’t cover all the expenses that firefighters need. So, every year, firefighters are holding raffles and fundraisers to make up for the lack of revenue.
Also, firefighting isn’t just throwing wet stuff on flames, Tase said.
“There’s car crashes, EMS, medical calls,” he said.
Right now there are 37 active firefighters at South Lockport Fire Company. It should be more like 50 something, Tase said. He invites anyone who wants to find out what firefighting is all about to contact their local fire hall and get started in this much needed organization.
“New York state saves $3.3 billion every year through volunteer firefighters,” Tase said. “That’s the value of volunteer firefighters to the state of New York.”
