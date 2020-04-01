Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says both the county jail and his office, both in-house and road patrol staff, remain free of any COVID-19 cases.
“We have no confirmed COVID-19 cases for our employees,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “we have a handful of people who are on sick leave, but it’s unknown if it’s COVID related.”
Filicetti said while he doesn’t believe his office currently faces coronavirus cases, he worries that eventually there may be some.
“My big concern is for my staff,” the acting sheriff said. “I’m very concerned for their well-being. We’ve given every protection we can to our people. I hope we’re making a difference.”
He also said a spate of virus-related cases could wreck havoc on road patrols.
“We have to operate 24/7 and so we’ve put plans in place in the event we suffer a manpower reduction,” Filicetti said. “At this point though, we don’t have that issue.”
Across Niagara County, an additional five new COVID-19 cases were announced on Tuesday by Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, bringing the total up to 56.
For the first time, Cambria reported a case of the virus on Tuesday. There is still no reported cases in Royalton, Hartland and Wilson.
Wydysh added that there is currently 40 in home isolation, 9 individuals hospitalized and seven recovered. Wydysh said seven individuals have recovered.
On Monday, county officials announced there was two 1-year-old diagnosed with COVID-19.
First responders in the Falls have cleared their first possible case of COVID-19.
A city firefighter, who was experiencing systems of the virus, was quarantined and isolated for two weeks and will soon be cleared to return to work.
“We did have one individual (firefighter) who had symptoms,” Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said. “He self quarantined and consulted with his physician and then isolated within his home.”
Pedulla said the department worked with Niagara County Health Department officials, who also advised on steps for the firefighter to take.
“The process worked and worked well,” the fire chief said. “But we were unable to get a (coronavirus ) test for him. He couldn’t get that and I’m disappointed by that.”
Pedulla said the firefighter has now been cleared by his personal physician and public health officials to leave isolation and is expected back to work next week. The case here follows reports that a number of Buffalo firefighters have contracted the disease.
Those reports have rippled through the ranks of Falls firefighters.
“They’re quite concerned, as am I,” Pedulla said. “But we are prepared and we are doing everything we possibly can to stay safe.”
In the case of first responders, the Falls fire chief said his department continues to have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) “to enter any (coronavirus) symptomatic situation.” In addition, firefighters are undergoing a temperature screen when they report to the fire stations and the halls and rigs are being “continuously and rigorously cleaned throughout each shift.”
Pedulla stressed that the department also continues to carefully screen all medical calls for potential coronavirus exposures.
Falls police say they have no one out sick at this time and are continuing to take extra precautions to maintain the health and safety of officers and support staff.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Police Superintendent Thomas Licata said. “But I’m worried (the virus) is working its way here.”
On the county level, Wydysh used Tuesday’s briefing to address some questions she has received about services.
One area was motor vehicle inspections expiring at the end of the month, which Wydysh said inspections that end in the month of March have been extended until further notice. If someone’s inspection has already expired this does not apply and the individual must get their vehicle inspected again, Wydysh added.
Individuals with five-hour pre-licensing course certificates also should be aware that the expiration date on those has been extended as well.
Wydysh also addressed people the tents around Mount St. Mary Hospital. Wydysh said some have thought this facility was the county’s drive-thru testing site, but that it not true and the tents are part of the hospital’s patient surge plan.
