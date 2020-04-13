Local food access resources offer aid amidst coronavirus

Niagara County residents are finding themselves in a predicament, alongside most others in Western New York and the world. Going to the store should be avoided and limited to rare trips for essential items only.
It is no longer the time to browse and linger in favorite aisles checking out new products. Maintaining social distancing and isolation for high-risk groups is critically important. People are wondering, how do you get food if you’ve lost your income? If you can get to the store, what food will there be available?
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County (CCE-Niagara), in conjunction with the SNAP-Ed program, sought to answer some of those questions and provide resources to help. CCE Niagara has created a local food access resources for those looking for food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Resource guides include a local food producer database, resources for growing your own food, and a food assistance site guide, available at www.cceniagaracounty.org.
The mission of Cornell Cooperative Extension is extensive: Cornell Cooperative Extension puts knowledge to work in pursuit of economic vitality, ecological sustainability and social well-being. We bring local experience and research based solutions together, helping New York State families and communities thrive in our rapidly changing world. “The creation of these resources really touches each of the points of our mission at CCE. This certainly is a rapidly changing time and we hope that by bringing together technology and local resources, we can help local families thrive” said Executive Director, Justin Rogers.
“Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County, and the staff of the SNAP-Ed Western New York team, understand that hunger is a serious problem in our region,” said Senior SNAP-Ed Nutritionist Justine Hays. “It is our hope that these resources can be a guide for individuals to get help they may need during this challenging time.”
With the outbreak of COVID-19, the need to safely get food has increased. Working with community contacts, CCE-Niagara developed a thorough list of area food pantries, school meal pickups, and other food access points for those who may need nutrition assistance during this time. Food pantries throughout Niagara County are also listed. Food pantries are a source of fresh, frozen, and canned items which are all sources of key nutrients. Using foods from food pantries can help families stretch their food dollar while still getting important nutrients to maintain health. Maintaining good health is important on an average day, but these are not average times. Choosing foods that are rich in nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help support your immune system. Interested people are encouraged to call any pantry or school before food pickup, as personnel and hours are changing rapidly. To learn more about stretching food dollars, creative recipes for pantry staples, and online resources to more information about health and nutrition visit cceniagaracounty.org or email jah625@cornell.edu.
Additionally, the food assistance guide also provides resources for those interested in growing their own gardens, starting seeds, growing microgreens, canning and preserving, and maintaining a sanitary home kitchen.
As we see national grocers and delivery services experiencing unprecedented demand and disturbances in their supply chain, more Western New Yorkers are looking to local food producers to obtain food and other goods. Buying directly from those farms eliminates those larger supply chain issues. CCE-Niagara has reached out to many local farms to get further details on what they are currently producing and how they are getting it safely to consumers. Individuals looking for fresh, healthy, local foods can visit the CCE website (http://cceniagaracounty.org) to find a farm or producer that sells what they are looking for. If any farmer, farmers market, or producer is interested in having their information added to the table they can do so contacting Hays. Farms from neighboring counties are encouraged to call.
Locally grown foods are often sold at the peak of freshness and nutrient content. Without spending lengthy periods of time on shipping trucks or distribution centers, quality and taste improve. When you buy from local farms, you are directly supporting your neighbors and your local economy. In fact, one study out of UC Davis in 2016, found that for every dollar spent at a farmers market or direct to farmer had about twice the economic impact as a dollar spent at a store with a “middleman”, for example a larger grocery chain.
Readers may be wondering what is in season right now in Western New York. Surely, we are not in the height of summer when zucchini, lettuce, berries, and tomatoes abound. No, we aren’t there yet. However, through the use of greenhouses, hydroponics, and so much more, farmers and producers are able to grow and cultivate healthy, fresh foods year round. You don’t even need to dig to find those foods, CCE Niagara did that for you. To view the food access resources please visit www.cceniagaracounty.org.
