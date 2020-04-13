Local food access resources offer aid amidst coronavirus

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Windy with showers continuing this afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.