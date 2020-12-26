Sometimes the best way to help is to just continue doing the things you go best. Other times, it’s important to pivot. For American Glass & Mirror Co., Inc. both of these actions have been crucial this year.
Vinny Jowdy, owner of company, said that he wanted to help his neighbors during this time, but didn’t necessarily know how. Like many businesses, Jowdy had to pull the plug on some projects – as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the area in March – despite being considered an essential business. His seven-man crew went on a revolving schedule to stay open, but at a diminished capacity.
By the time the reopening came through though, the company and Jowdy knew what they could do that would support employees coming back to work, as well as the community as a whole.
Two words: plexiglass barriers.
“It’s given us a little opportunity,” Jowdy said. “Earlier in the year there was more of a demand, especially with the shutdown in March, in our area. Soon after, when the reopening happened we definitely saw more demand.”
Jowdy said that the kind of shields everyone sees at local business, restaurants – even churches – are mainly the result of using two materials, acrylic, which is used to make plexiglass, and polycarbonate which produces Lexan. American Glass & Mirror uses mostly acrylic to make its products, but does some polycarbonate, as well.
One of the obstacles for the company has been a shortage of both materials nationwide.
“That proved to be something everyone had to overcome,” Jowdy said and noted his supply lines have been secured, and he is confident in the ability of his company to fill the need.
Jowdy said the company works with every order to put the right kind of protection in the customer’s workplace
“There’s been some creative engineering to stand by customer’s needs,” Jowdy said. “Some are hanging from the ceiling, you might have seen.”
Other interesting jobs were making a curved shield around a pulpit and a piece for a Cleveland based company’s main office.
Jowdy, a Niagara Falls native who’s owned the 72-year-old company for less than a year, said the barriers may be exactly what the company needed to feel like they were helping out.
“This wasn’t the plan,” he said. “But the company and everybody is making the best of it.”
