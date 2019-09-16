TOWN OF TONAWANDA — There are employees at General Motors who have been classified as temporary employees for years, and according to United Auto Workers Local 774 members, that's one the reasons the union has been on strike since midnight Monday.
Ken O'Keefe, an electrician at GM's Tonawanda Engine facility, said the union was striking for equal pay. He said that temporary employees earn less money than permanent employees and are often kept under temporary status for too long.
"We have temps here that have been temps for five years or more," O'Keefe said, as he walked between strikers at the multiple entrances to the GM plant on River Road in the Town of Tonawanda. "They're still working for a (much) lower wage."
According to Nick Ciraolo, a local union official for UAW Local 774, establishing a clear path to permanent employment for temporary employees is just one of the reasons the union is on strike.
He said that health care coverage is another one their concerns, saying there's a chance they could be asked to pay more into their plans this year, with no sign that they won't be asked for more in the year to come.
"They want us to pay a percentage of the health care, which is, in our perspective, not very fair," Ciraolo said. "Right now it's part of our package...This year it's 15 percent of a certain amount of money, next year it could be 25 percent more. We'll wind up paying and paying and we don't really have a way to control that."
In addition, Ciraolo said they're also concerned with their profit-sharing agreement, which they don't want to come up for negotiation, and also that they'd like to see GM "make a commitment to the U.S." He said that there has concern over recent plant closures, expressing sympathy for the employees from those plants who have found themselves without work.
Ciraolo also said that while parties on both sides of the picket line were unhappy that UAW had to resort to striking, he's "confident" the union will be back to work soon.
"We're proud to be here in Tonawanda," he said. "But the bottom line is that we want to be treated fairly."
