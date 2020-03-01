TOWN OF WHEATFIELD — The operators of a greenhouse that has drawn the ire of residents from the nearby Timberlakes subdivision have been formally told by town officials to make some changes in their operation in response to lighting, sound and odor complaints.
Town of Wheatfield Supervisor Don MacSwan recently sent a letter to Wheatfield Garden, telling the owner he must take a series of steps aimed at limiting the greenhouse's impact on residents who live on nearby Windsor and Knottingwood drives off Shawnee Road.
The letter includes a September 2020 deadline for, among other things, installing a curtain in an effort to address what Councilman Larry Helwig described during a recent meeting as one of the neighbors' chief complaints — the tendency for the greenhouse to create "purple lights in the sky."
“We’ve spent a lot of time working with them and they’re trying to be good neighbors,” MacSwan said of representatives from Wheatfield Gardens.
Dozens of residents attended a town board meeting in December where they presented MacSwan and town board members with a list of their concerns about the greenhouse operation.
A copy of MacSwan's letter to Wheatfield Gardens, which was also sent to the Timberlakes Residents’ Group, calls on the greenhouse operators to take six steps in response to neighbors' concerns. The list of recommendations includes:
• Changing the substrate material the plants are placed upon to something “darker and less reflective” to alleviate the problem of reflected light going back into the atmosphere, which often creates a purplish glow in the sky near the facility;
• Installing a new curtain to blackout any more reflected light. While the project will be expensive, according to the letter, the town will expect it to be installed by September 2020;
• Planting of evergreen trees along the perimeter to reduce light and noise transfer;
• Turning the intensity of the lamps down to 50% between sunset and sunrise. The letter notes that this step was advocated by the town's building department "for some time" and asks for it to "begin immediately." The letter also asked the operators of Wheatfield Gardens to notify the building department of its lamps’ times and intensity.
• Placing any necessary equipment to block odors on the southern border of the property to prevent any noise for northern residential dwellers. The town also mandated such equipment must be installed in the summer of 2020.
• Continuing to improve site lines, aesthetics, noise transfer and light bleeding on the site.
“No one wants the totality of the light, noise and smell to approach a violation of a nuisance,” MacSwan's letter concludes. “Therefore, this plan is proposed and expected to alleviate the issues and allow the co-existence of the industrial and residential neighbors.”
Wheatfield Gardens grows greens for Buffalo city schools and tomatoes for local Italian restaurants. The company's main product is industrial hemp for research, which residents have suggested gives off an unpleasant odor.
Manager Paal Elfstrum said his company will, in response to the letter from the town, create a better substrate material on the property which he believes will catch more of the reflected lights. He said it will help address the "purple lights" residents have complained about.
"We have white boards to grow lettuce on in that area of the greenhouse," Elfstrum said. "We're working with Cornell University, we want to make those Styrofoam boards out of hemp fiber that we grow in our farm. Therefore, we can make it a different color that would absorb light rather than reflect it. ... What happens is on really cloudy nights, or when there's snow at night, that enhances the glow, if you will, of that reflected light. That would be my preferred thing to do – it's a really green option – we have this hemp fiber on our farm and that's an ideal use for hemp."
If that doesn't work, Elfstrum said the organization would try other options, including turning down the intensity of the lights or installing a new curtain.
"The curtain that we have now blocks out 36% of the light. There are several other curtains that block out more light that we could switch out, but it's a very expensive process. We're looking at all the options because we want to be good neighbors," he said.
Elfstrum said said his company intends to work with Niagara County Department of Soil and Waters to obtain grant funds that are available to enhance residential-industrial farm borders.
"These are issues that come up and, I think, there are grants available," he said. "I've been talking to the Farm Bureau and haven't gotten anything concrete, but we're definitely looking for any help that we can get."
