Local gym works to ensure smooth reopening for members

NORTH TONAWANDA — Since Aug. 24, gyms have been allowed to operate with guidelines established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Like most, gyms members and employees abide by social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings in facilities operating at reduced capacity, with no shared water fountains or communal showers, and health screenings required for all.
Joe Hanula, the general manager of Before and After Fitness in North Tonawanda, said he had been preparing for reopening since the shutdown in March. After working on a plan for several months, Hanula has been ready for reopening since May. Classrooms for classes were split into quadrants, dividers were put between the cardio machine, and the gym had been spaced out. But, the limitation of only 33 percent capacity was was an unexpected curveball, though, Hanula was able to adjust for it. The new plan has also resulted in harsher penalties for violating guidelines.
“We use a key code system and we can’t afford to have members come in who are not a part of our membership,” Hanula said. “Let’s say a member brought in a friend of theirs, we can’t afford to take a risk of them not being compliant to the rules of the gym, Just because they are not a member, they haven’t signed our covid health questionnaire. The way we do everything, we’re a private gym, all of our members meet with staff and do an assessment with staff before they get into the gym here. And, most of our members are seniors so we have to be extra safe because most of our members are over 65 years old, so that’s a big part of our personal restrictions in the gym.”
People that enters Before and After Fitness as an unannounced guest will be prosecuted as a trespasser with the member responsible receiving a $500 fine, plus legal fees, and additional fines resulting in illegal entry. Other precautions include staff and members taking health questionnaires, affirm that they have not been around anyone sick or asymptomatic. Most of the COVID-19 restrictions just made Hanula more aware of when the gym gets busy, but has also shown these policies have been a part of their operation for quite some time.
Like most businesses, there were come challenges in getting the business opening, primarily ensuring members have come in being compliant with the rules. While the gym was closed, though, they were able to start a set of outdoor and virtual programs which many people have come to enjoy. Many gyms took to holding socially distanced classes outside or by having Zoom meetings online. Hanula has been grateful for these new services as they will be able to connect with more people.
“Anything virtual is in place now,” Hanula said. “Virtual classes, we can broadcast those anywhere, so those are a part of our schedule. We are doing virtual nutrition, virtual training, virtual sessions, we’re able to do, which is great. We can literally walk someone through how to assess themselves physically, whether it’s weight, body fat checks, teaching them how to do that. It’s been great. I feel like we’re in a really good spot, partially because we keep our membership small and we’re not dealing with thousands and thousands of members.
Since this is more of a services-based gym and not an amenities-based gym, meaning they teach people more about health and fitness, specific to the goals of the individual. By keeping in contact with people throughout the shutdown, Hanula said this enabled people to be prepared for the rules. One important part of fitness, is socializing, which Hanula found allows people to feel comfortable and confident in achieving health goals.
