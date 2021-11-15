A mobile COVID-19 testing site, in partnership between Niagara County school districts and a local healthcare home service provider, will be making the rounds as long as testing is required for unvaccinated staff of the districts, said a representative of Aveanna Healthcare.
With funding for the site provided by the federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant that was pushed through the state and then dispersed to the counties, Aveanna Healthcare will be supplying staff, testing equipment and laboratory work to conduct tests in Niagara County school districts. The grant was awarded with specific instructions for testing to be done in school for grant’s use.
“We’re doing morning and afternoon sites at different districts throughout the county,” Kristen Massett, operations manager for Aveanna, said.
Niagara County Department of Health Commissioner Dan Stapleton said that the Department of Health is not conducting the testing site and that the school districts and Aveanna will be running those sites.
“The school districts, not the county have a contract with a company that is providing testing for staff and students on certain days. That’s not being run by my department,” Stapleton said. “The company is doing the testing. … We’re doing vaccinations, but we’re not doing testing. They might be using the software that allows people to register, but the testing is not being provided by my department.”
The exact route for the mobile site is currently unavailable to the public, but school districts, such as Wilson Central School District, have announced their registration opportunities for its community.
“The traveling testing labs opened Nov. 8, 2021, with Antigen testing (rapid testing with results in 15 minutes) and as of Nov. 10, 2021, opened for PCR testing (results within 48 hours) as well. This testing is open to students, staff and families who may or may not be symptomatic and, have not been a close contact with someone with COVID-19 (quarantined.),” read a newsletter from Wilson Schools Superintendent Tim Carter.
Tracey Fricano Chalmers of the Niagara County Department of Health said the purpose of the sites is to “keep kids in school.”
“We’re able to provide assistance for surveillance testing, the screen testing which is voluntary,” Fricano Chalmers said. “Then we are doing the weekly mandatory testing for the faculty and staff that are unvaccinated, and then we can do the diagnostic testing for teachers, faculty, students who might come in with symptoms.”
