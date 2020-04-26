High school graduation and prom are milestones that students dream of for years. Thanks to COVID-19, the class of 2020 might be deprived of both.
According to Alyssa Edbauer, Lockport High School class of 2020 co-president, the prom is still set for June 19 at Tonawanda Castle and commencement exercises are set for June 27 at Artpark — but the fate of both is up in the air at this point.
Mia Fiorello, a senior at Lockport High School, will be disappointed if prom doesn't happen.
"We're missing out on everything that we've worked for. This is the year that we've all dreamed about," she said. "We dreamed about going to prom and having like the fairytale prom and your big dress and all of that."
Carey Fiorello, Mia's mother, said they already purchased a prom dress for Mia.
Jaci Henry, the mother of LHS senior Jadynn Doel-Morales, said they had just started to shop for a prom dress before everything shut down in mid March.
"When it was actually time for us to prom shop, that's when everything was shutting down, and of course we can buy a dress online, but I definitely don't want to do that," Henry said. "Who knows if it's going to fit, if it's not going to fit?"
Alyssa agreed that prom is a big part of high school.
"Prom is kind of one of the last things you do and it's supposed to be one of the most fun things, so hopefully we will be able to do something with prom," she said.
Jadynn views prom as "kind of like a milestone" and hopes if it can't be held that a community event is held to allow students the opportunity to dress up and have fun.
Mia says she could deal with a virtual prom, but virtual graduation is too much. She wants to be able to celebrate her hard work.
"Working for all of this time to get to graduation, it would be awesome to have an in-person graduation, to be able to actually walk the stage," she said, adding that every senior deserves a physical graduation ceremony.
Her classmates agree.
"I think graduation is one of the biggest moments for high schoolers," Alyssa said.
"I feel like walking the stage is something that every high school senior should be able to have," Jadynn said.
Carey Fiorello said the question marks over commencement has made it difficult for her to plan a family celebration. Relatives from California, New Zealand and Canada would travel to see Mia graduate.
"Nobody knows whether we should tell those people to start making plans to be here, and then if we wait until the last minute it may be too cost preventative for them to be able to afford to travel," she said.
Having seen her two older children participate in commencement, Carey Fiorello said sh feels bad Mia might not get the same opportunity.
Jaci Henry said it would be difficult to not see her daughter enjoy the highlights of her last year of high school.
"As a mom, it's your princess, that's what you want to see. You want to see her in that gown, in shoes and put her in a limo and send her on her way. As a parent's that how you look, and the same thing with graduation," she said. "I want to be able to take all those pictures outside with her holding her diploma with her family and friends."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.