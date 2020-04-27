Local hospitals to receive federal COVID-19 aid

Several Niagara County hospitals are getting a financial boost from the federal government as part of a larger assistance package for health care facilities statewide.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York, announced Monday that millions of dollars in funds have been awarded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport and Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston as part of a $1.4 billion package authorized to assist health care facilities statewide. Health and Human Services will distribute the funds to combat the novel coronavirus.
The package includes $1.87 million for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, $1.11 million for ENH and $1.79 million for Mount St. Mary's Hospital. Additional dollars will be allocated to other hospitals and health care systems in Western New York, including $25.44 million for Kaleida Health, which oversees DeGraff Hospital in North Tonawanda as well as the Buffalo General, Children's and Millard Fillmore hospitals in Erie County. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is set to receive $11.86 million and the Sisters of Charity Hospitals, including St. Joseph's in Cheektowaga and Sisters of Charity, will receive $6.21 million.
Schumer explained that the funding is the second round to come out of the $50 billion he negotiated for hospitals nationally, and that there will be more money allocated over the next few days.
“Our hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the fight against COVID-19, and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” Schumer said. “New York and its hospitals have been on the frontline of the battle against the virus for over a month now and they are struggling."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.