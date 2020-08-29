Local International Overdose Awareness Day event set for Monday

Marked by events taking place across the world, the 4th annual International Overdose Awareness Day, sponsored by Independent Living of Niagara County is taking place locally at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Veteran’s Park in Lockport.
Monday's event is being held in an effort to encourage expanded treatment for addicts and reduced stigma of addiction. Those unable to attend can view the event live online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RE5FpJLs_wU.
Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided, and six-foot social distancing is required. In keeping with New York state guidelines, there can be a maximum of 50 in-person attendees, so organizers added the option to participate virtually.
For participants with hearing impairments, CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation) on the live stream will provide open captions with a running transcription of what is being said.
Far too many families everywhere are being affected by overdose; that includes right here in Niagara County. To deal with the issue directly, two years ago, ILNC formed Addict 2 Addict Niagara, in which peers who have recovered from addictions counsel those who feel ready to deal with theirs.
The local event will include:
• Information on how to obtain free Narcan (emergency opioid overdose treatment) Training.
• Speakers from different backgrounds affected by overdose, including Tom Byrne.
• A Candlelight Vigil with a bell ringing ceremony at dusk for every life lost to overdose in Niagara and surrounding counties in 2019.
• Purple shirts (the color of overdose awareness) will be sold: $15 each or two for $25. Proceeds will be donated to Addict-2-Addict Niagara.
If you have any questions, email lpoverdoserally@gmail.com.
