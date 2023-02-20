WASHINGTON, D.C. — Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey joined with more than 2,000 county elected officials, including his Orleans County counterparts, last week at the National Association of Counties (NACO) Legislative Conference.
The annual conference brings together elected county officials to focus on federal policy issues that affect counties and their residents. This year’s conference focused on agricultural and rural affairs, workforce development, and public safety. The conference culminated with an address by President Joe Biden.
“As the saying goes, there is strength in numbers, so when county officials can all come together in Washington and let our Congressional representatives know what is important to us and how they can help, we know our collective voices are being heard,” Godfrey said. “I appreciate the warm welcome we received from members of our New York delegation and was happy to get the chance to discuss some very local issues, particularly Lake Ontario water levels and dredging.”
NACO serves nearly 40,000 county officials. Founded in 1935, the association unites county leaders from across the United States to educate lawmakers and advocate for county priorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.