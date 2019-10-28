NIAGARA FALLS — Vittorio Giardetti has done his part to make the planned $2 million medical oncology center on Memorial’s downtown campus a reality.
The Falls resident recently made a $10,000 donation to the facility. The new center, which will be designed and operated as part of the Roswell Park Care Network, will give Niagara County residents access to the newest therapies and treatment approaches in a bright, new comfortable setting along with access to Roswell Park’s support services and clinical trials.
On hand at a ceremony to thank Giardetti for his generosity were Ankush Chander, M.D., Memorial’s assistant director of medical laboratory services, Jenine Trzewieczynski, major gifts officer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Memorial Medical Center President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo.
It wasn’t Giardetti’s first big contribution to local health care. In 2010, he donated $10,000 to Roswell Park Cancer Institute in memory of his parents, Maria and Giovanni, and in honor of a current patient and friend of Giardetti.
Born, raised and educated in Italy, Vittorio Giardetti moved to Niagara Falls in 1963 and began a 30-year career as both a senior draftsman and principal drafting technician for the New York State Parks Department’s engineering office. He has been highly involved as a leader in the local Italian American community.
In 1978, the local Cristoforo Colombo Society recognized him with the “Man of the Year” award and in 1999 the “Longevity in Office” award for 23 consecutive years as the club’s treasurer. In 1985, Giardetti received a citation of merit award from the National Columbus Day Committee.
Giardetti has also been active as a volunteer with Catholic Charities and an Eucharistic Minister and lector for masses celebrated in Italian at St. Joseph Church on Pine Avenue going back more than 20 years. He has also served as a tour guide for Italian dignitaries visiting the Falls.
