A Lockport man is doing his part to fight cancer — and help those most impacted by the disease. He's created a clothing line to help raise money to donate to help those with cancer pay their bills.
Antonius Melton said his father was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2012 and passed away in 2015.
After seeing his father financially struggle, Melton decided he wanted to help prevent that for other people, and so he created Project Clothing Kills Cancer or Project CKC.
"I did see the financial struggle that my father dealt with when it came to paying medical bills and not being able to afford certain prescriptions. Just because they were like way too expensive ... chemo treatments are very expensive," Melton said. "So, once someone is diagnosed with cancer they are atomically taking a huge financial hit. They miss a lot of work and it's just a big snowball that rolls downhill after that."
Every time there is a sale $10 is donated to help pay someone's medical bills associated with cancer.
For example, a local woman was having trouble paying a bill, which became delinquent. That's when Melton stepped in, helping her pay the bill so she could get checked by the doctor, who wasn't allowing a visit due to the delinquent bill.
"We paid it off and she was able to move forward and go ahead with her treatment," he added.
At this point, Melton has been doing networking and branding to get the company known and an online application process is available for those who are in need of financial assistance with cancer treatments.
The clothing line has been around for a little over a year and Melton has been working on the company for more than two years. The clothing line consists of polos, tank tops, hoodies, baseball tees and soon he will be adding sweat suits.
For more information and to order the clothing, visit projectckc.com.
