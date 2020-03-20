Local man volunteers time to help Scripts Cafe

Bob Ray, 68, enjoys his favorite cup of coffee at Scripts Cafe everyday.
His routine changed this week when eateries like the Main Street coffee shop across New York state were told they can only remain open for pick-up or delivery services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ray, who recently moved to Lockport, felt he needed to do his part to help the local business because he said he doesn't want Scripts' employees to lose their jobs.
"I come in here for my coffee and I got to know all the kids in here," he said.
Ray contacted a friend who runs Express Signs in Buffalo and got a sign made mirroring the design of the Scripts menu. It lets people know the restaurant does take-out and advertising the phone number for people. He is not an employee of the company and is volunteering his time.
"I said 'I'm going to do everything I can for you to make sure these kids don't lose their jobs,'" Ray said.
As cars drove by on Thursday, Ray waived to each one, and several drivers gave him a supportive honk back. He also made a point of talking with each passerby on Main Street.
"A lot of waving and honking ... I might not be grabbing a lot of people off the streets into the takeout, but everybody now knows (Scripts is) open, so that's a good thing," Ray said.
On Thursday, he arrived at 6:30 a.m. and planned to stay there until 6 p.m., which is when Scripts closes. He plans to continue volunteering his time until the state shutdown is over, as long as he is healthy and allowed to do it.
"I'm going to do it as long as I can and as long as I'm healthy and as long as nobody loses their jobs," Ray said.
Owner Nicole Kong said Ray's volunteering is "amazing."
"He's just a very good customer, and he comes in everyday. He loves our coffee. Yesterday, he just showed up. He had this sign made all on his own," Kong said.
Kong noted they have been offering him coffee and food and he does come in and take breaks periodically throughout the day.
"He's doing it out of the goodness of his heart. He's just a very sweet man," she added.
Kong said her business has been affected, but believes they're lucky because they do a lot of takeout normally.
"Obviously it's affected our business a little bit, but we're very lucky that we do a lot of takeout regardless," Kong said. "So, I think that's really kind of carried us and we're able to continue on.
For those interested in take-out from Scripts, call 438-1212.
Lockport Main Street, Inc. has developed a listing of businesses phone numbers to call ahead and order food or drinks from.
Check it out at www.facebook.com/lockportmainstreet/photos/pcb.10157587812129160/10157587811964160/?type=3&theater.
