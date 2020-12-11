Local manufacturer to be featured on 'Lou Dobbs Tonight'

Lockport-based Diversified Manufacturing, Inc., or DMI, will be featured on this evening's "Lou Dobbs Tonight" during its “Manufacturing Marvels” segment.
The segment is set to air between 7:30 and 7:44 p.m. on the FOX Business Network.
President and CEO Brian Costello said being selected was an honor and an opportunity to showcase the business nationally.
“They reached out to us and said they were the real deal," Costello said. “It’s a great thing to get national exposure, which we could never afford.”
The segment, shot on Nov. 17 at the Ohio Street metal fabrication facility, is approximately two minutes in length and provides a glimpse of the company, from experienced workers on the floor to design teams in meetings. The video is paired with a voiceover professional explaining the many facets of DMI.
“It was neat for the employees to work with (the video crew),” Costello said. “They worked with us on the script and came in for a full day. Very nice to work with.”
DMI designs, manufactures and assembles precision equipment and parts for various industries including medical/pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, green energy and golf. DMI was deemed an essential workplace in New York state because its customer base includes many essential workers, so the plant has been open throughout the pandemic.
Costello said his customers have told him that DMI can’t stop production, that they need it to continue.
“So, we focused on having a safe environment,” he said. “Masks, hygiene and distancing.”
Some of the items talked about in the video include fabrication, modeling, layout preparation, painting, assemblage and warehouse needs.
More than 100 people are employed by DMI.
“The way it turned out, I was very proud of our small company,” Costello said of the segment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.