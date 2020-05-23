The Buffalo Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the public that the temporary closure of small boating locations is continuing.
CPB reminds travelers that small boating is recreational in nature and not considered essential travel.
The following small boat reporting locations will remain closed and ROAM iPADs will not be installed, until further notice: Smith Boys at Erie Basin Marina, Youngstown Yacht Club, Newfane Marina, Orleans County Marine Park, and Wrights Landing Marina
Boaters with questions should contact the Small Boat Operations Center at 315-393-1390.
